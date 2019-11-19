Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Murray, 85, of Finleyville, died Monday, November 18, 2019, in her home.

She was born June 2, 1934, in Finleyville, a daughter of George L. and Mary Cushey Vickers.

Jackie was a homemaker who loved and enjoyed her family dearly.

Surviving are her husband, John J. Murray; a son, John J. Murray Jr. of Finleyville; two daughters, Rosalind Murray of Finleyville and Tommi Lynn Hoadley (Neil) of Hampton, Minn.; a brother, William Vickers of Bermuda; seven sisters, Kim Kriston of New Port Richey, Fla., Rose Togni of Finleyville, Joyce McCall of Uniontown, Edith Edwards of Meadville, Verlee Leezer of New Eagle, Shirley Hickey of Ashland, Ohio, and Lila Parker of Santee, Calif.; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, George T. (Leroy) Vickers and David Vickers, and two sisters, June Helbig and Marlene Vickers.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Finleyville.