Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Nestler, 69 of California, formerly of Fredericktown, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, in her home.

She was born December 17, 1949, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late Carl W. Sr. and Eunice E. Turner Bowser.

Mrs. Nestler was a 1968 graduate of Beth-Center High School.

She was employed as a CNA at Humbert Lane and Manor Care for over 14 years.

Jackie enjoyed arts and crafts, bingo, fishing and hunting.

Surviving are five children, Russell J. Jolliffe (Marie) of Centerville Borough, Susan Rednak (Louis) of Fort Myers, Fla., Michael Jolliffe (Dorothy) of Fulton, N.Y., Ricki Jo Jolliffe of Oswego, N.Y., and James Jolliffe (Nicole) of Oswego, N.Y.; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; seven sisters, Carol Payton of Clarksville, Sandra Glemzua (Mike) of Centerville Borough, Patricia West (Don) of Fredericktown, Audrey Smith (Tim) of Goshen, Ind., Susan Bowser of Charleroi and Linda Yelenick (William) of Mt. Morris; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two brothers, Anthony and Carl Bowser Jr.

A memorial gathering will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, October 4, in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd. 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown. A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.