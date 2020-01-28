Jacqueline Marie Spara (1924 - 2020)
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Patrick Church
Canonsburg, PA
Burial
Following Services
Forest Lawn Gardens
McMurray, PA
Obituary
Jacqueline Marie Spara, 95, of Canonsburg, died Saturday, January 25, 2020.

She was born June 9, 1924, in Louise, W.Va., a daughter of John and Katherine Morrison Arcure.

Mrs. Spara graduated from Trinity High School in 1941. A homemaker, she was also an accomplished pianist and a former Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed reading and taking walks and was a devoted grandmother who was very involved in her grandchildren's lives.

Mrs. Spara was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Canonsburg, where she was very active in church activities as well as Christian Mothers.

On September 5, 1943, she married Theodore Stanley Spara, who died February 7, 2013.

Surviving are two sons, Theodore J. (Cathy) Spara of Brambleton, Va., and Kevin (Kim) Spara of Washington; two daughters, Mary Louise (Robert) Grove of Washington and Katy Spara of Canonsburg; seven grandchildren, A.J. Williams, Lovell Johnson, Taylor Caldwell, Paige Spara, Jesse Spara, Kimberly Hoffman and Theodore Spara Jr.; 10 great-grandchildren, Kamden, Micah, Luca, Addison, Sonnie, Rachel, Matthew, Juliana, Jalynn and Jake; and several nieces and nephews, including Melissa Betonte Youngfleich.

Deceased is a sister, Donna Betonte.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, in St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg, with Father Carmen D'Amico as celebrant. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020
