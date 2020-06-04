Jacqueline "Jackie" Nix Fages, 84, of McDonald, Robinson Township, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in her home.She was born November 17, 1935, in Sturgeon, a daughter of the late Jake and Edna Miller Nix.Mrs. Fages was an active member of St. Alphonsus R.C. Church and served as Treasurer and President of the St. Vincent DePaul Society for over 10 years. She previously worked as an administrative assistant at Crucible Steel for 12 years and also as a secretary at the Tupperware Co. for 10 years. She was a great friend of the McDonald Fire Department, working with them on many projects helping those in need in the community through the St. Vincent DePaul Society.Surviving are her son, Tim Fages of McDonald; grandchildren, Patrick and Shane Fages, Kailey Metz, Rori and Reanna Brackman; great grandchildren, Greyson and Patrick Fages, Declan and Nolan Metz.She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Albert Fages (7-23-2019); son, Patrick Fages; brother, Harold Nix; sisters, Mary Collins and Geraldine Guyaux and her long-time friend and caregiver, Mary Lou Danieli.At the request of the deceased all arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald 724-926-2800. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the McDonald Fire Department, 150 North McDonald Street, McDonald, PA 15057Please sign a guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.