Jacqueline "Jackie" Bins passed peacefully Friday, October 18, 2019, in her home. After a lengthy battle, she maintained her selflessness and compassion for others until the very end.

She was born January 5, 1954, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Bernard and Irene Walthour. Jackie grew up in the little town of Muse and graduated from Canon-McMillan High School in 1972.

On November 23, 1984, she married Paul Bins in Monroeville. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Maryland, where she flourished as an office manager for a real estate company in Clinton, Md.

Jackie loved the Steelers; her passion leading to numerous road trips with Paul. Driven by her love for animals, she adopted shelter dogs and cats and supported various organizations for their betterment.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Paul; brother Donald (Denice) Walthour; niece Rashelle (Trevor) Biser; nephew Shawn Walthour and his son, Liam; sister-in-law Sylvia Bins; brother-in-law Andrew Bins; and her cherished Tucker, Biggie and Mini.

Family members will celebrate her life in Saturday, November 23, in Pittsburgh.

Memorial contributions may be made to an animal organization of your choice.