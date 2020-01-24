Jaimie Dawn Simonelli Garrett succumbed to complications of on-going heart issues and died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla. She was born April 25, 1978, in Washington, a daughter of George Simonelli Sr. and the late Nancy Simonelli of Bradenton.

Born and raised in Taylorstown, Jaimie was a graduate of McGuffey High School. She was a devoted mother and homemaker. Jaimie enjoyed spending time with her family and repairing and upgrading computers for friends and neighbors. She was also an avid Coca-Cola memorabilia collector.

Jaimie is survived by her loving husband, Michael Garrett; two children, daughter Morgan Michelle (17) and son Joshua James Michael (15) of Bradenton; five siblings, Jodi (Russell) Rush and Lori (Jason) Allen, both of Washington, Christie (James) Casey of Ocala, Fla., Tammie (Dave) Lisiecki of Pittsburgh and George (Angie) Simonelli Jr. of Virginia; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Private services were held for the immediate family at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park in Bradenton, Fla.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at the American Legion of Washington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jaimie's honor to the .