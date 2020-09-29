James A. "Jimmy" Baird, 71, of Eighty Four, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, with his family by his side, Sunday, September 27, 2020.

He was a son of the late Doris and George Baird; beloved husband of Kathy Baird for 35 years; loving father of Michelle (Butch) Biro, Denny (Allison) Morgan and Caitlin (Sunny Bhatnagar) Baird; cherished Pap Pap of Hannah, Brooke and Paige Biro, Madison, Alaina and Makenzie Morgan; dear brother of Diane Baird, Donna Selph and the late Gary Baird; also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

Jimmy enjoyed shooting sporting clays, collecting guns and antiquing. He was a member of the Nemacolin Field Club and National Rifle Association. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

After retiring from a long career as a plant superintendent for GE, he began working as a senior consultant for Ameri-Source.

Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, in Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A private family service, with burial at Queen of Heaven, will be held Thursday, October 1.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at The DePaul School for Hearing and Speech at depaulhearingandspeech.org. View and sign the family's guest book at Pittsburghcremation.com.