James A. "Skip" Browell Jr., 85, of Washington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Born May 13, 1934, he was a son of the late Barbara and James A. Browell Sr.

He was the beloved husband of Wilda Browell; loving father of Charles "Buster" (Debra) Browell, James A. (Robin) Browell II, Carl "Jake" (Gianna) Browell and Sally Browell; cherished grandfather of Suzanne (Steven) Munshaw, Dr. Michelle (Nathen) Heldreth, Holly (Matthew) Demski, Dr. Christa (Dan) Lawrence, Laura Browell, Kayla Browell, Jessica Bedillion, and Joshua Bedillion; 13 great-grandchildren; and dear brother of Twila (the late William) Zellefrow, the late Harry Browell and Elaine Galant; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Skip was in the U.S. Army. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his younger years he was quite the roller skater, which is how he met his wife.

At the family's request, all services will be private.

