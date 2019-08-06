James A. Weikel, 95, lately of Washington and formerly of Moon Run, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019.

He was a son of the late Joseph and Alice Weikel.

A longtime truck driver, Jim was an appreciator of free food, beer and cigarettes.

He is survived by two daughters, April (Eric) Betzner and Julie (Pat) Garber; a son, James (Beth) Weikel; two grandchildren, Jacob (Emily) Betzner and Rachel Betzner; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, recently, is his wife of 58 years, Marcia Weikel. Also deceased are two brothers, Joseph and Frank Weikel, and a sister, Rita Kaulius.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service is being planned, so please contact the family for more information.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Church of the Covenant, 267 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301; Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church, 1760 Pine Hollow Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136; or a .

