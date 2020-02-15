James A. Yates Jr., 82, of Cross Creek, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, in The Grove at Washington, with his loving wife by his side.

Mr. Yates was born June 4, 1937, in McKees Rocks, a son of the late James Alexander Yates and Ruby Watson Yates Siegler.

Jim was a graduate of McKees Rocks High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. After returning from his military service, he attended the University of Pittsburgh and began his career with General Electric in Pittsburgh as an electronics technician and retired as a parts department manager in 1992.

On November 24, 1965, in Winchester, Va., he married Judith Rae Lucas, who survives.

He had lived in Cross Creek since 1994.

Jim enjoyed music, reading, German Sheppard dogs and socializing with friends and family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 54 years, are his brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a daughter, Lisa Rae Yates; a sister, JoAnn Pachasa; and his stepfather, Raymond Siegler.

The staff at The Grove provided excellent care to James.

All funeral services are private. He will be laid to rest beside his cherished daughter, Lisa, in Mount Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw.

Memorial contributions can be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.