James Alfred Baldwin, 96, of Walnut Creek, Ohio, and formerly of Meadville, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, in Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg.

He was born July 27, 1924, in Pittsburgh, to the late Alfred and Elizabeth Ball Baldwin.

On February 16, 1948, he married Selma Louise Harshman, who survives.

James graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in 1943 as an airframe and powerplant mechanic. He served in the Army Air Corps as an aircraft mechanic during World War II.

He retired as a manufacturing engineer from the former Abex Corporation in Meadville and enjoyed wood carving, golf and fly tying as his hobbies.

In addition to his wife, Selma, of 72 years, he is survived by his two sons, David (Janice) Baldwin and Steve (Jean Ann) Baldwin; five granddaughters, Christine (Patrick), Carrie (Geoff), Catherine, Rebecca and Gennie (Daniel); three great-grandchildren, Thomas, Rory and Zoe; and three nieces, Sharon, Laura Lee and Roberta.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Jacqueline).

Private family graveside services are being planned at the convenience of the family for interment in Washington Cemetery in Washington, where military honors will be conducted.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek, Ohio. Visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Road, Meadville, PA 16335, https://www.cchspets.org, or Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, P.O. Box 10897, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, https://pia.edu.