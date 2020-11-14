1/1
James Alfred Baldwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Alfred Baldwin, 96, of Walnut Creek, Ohio, and formerly of Meadville, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, in Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg.

He was born July 27, 1924, in Pittsburgh, to the late Alfred and Elizabeth Ball Baldwin.

On February 16, 1948, he married Selma Louise Harshman, who survives.

James graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in 1943 as an airframe and powerplant mechanic. He served in the Army Air Corps as an aircraft mechanic during World War II.

He retired as a manufacturing engineer from the former Abex Corporation in Meadville and enjoyed wood carving, golf and fly tying as his hobbies.

In addition to his wife, Selma, of 72 years, he is survived by his two sons, David (Janice) Baldwin and Steve (Jean Ann) Baldwin; five granddaughters, Christine (Patrick), Carrie (Geoff), Catherine, Rebecca and Gennie (Daniel); three great-grandchildren, Thomas, Rory and Zoe; and three nieces, Sharon, Laura Lee and Roberta.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Jacqueline).

Private family graveside services are being planned at the convenience of the family for interment in Washington Cemetery in Washington, where military honors will be conducted.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek, Ohio. Visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Road, Meadville, PA 16335, https://www.cchspets.org, or Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, P.O. Box 10897, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, https://pia.edu.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved