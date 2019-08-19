James Allen Williams Sr., 68, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Canonsburg General Hospital. He was born August 26, 1950, in Monongahela, a son of the late James W. and Betty Jean English Williams Sr.

He was a graduate of Charleroi High School. Jim lived the past 20 years in Canonsburg and had been employed for 15 years with Waste Management and one year with Kelly Run. He loved recycling such things as motors, aluminum, etc., enjoyed cooking, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

On September 24, 1994, he married Janice L. Jochem, who survives. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his two sons, James Allen Williams Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, and Jonathan Joseph Williams (Sarie) of St. Clairsville, Ohio; daughter Suellen Knochel (Matt) of Ambridge; four grandsons, Jordan and Jake Guntrum, Anthony and Jason Williams; three brothers, G. Durk Williams (Janice), Keith Williams and Leslie Williams; five sisters, Linda Eustis (David), Cathy Martin, Naryn "Denise" Parsons, Dana Parsons and Mayde (Aaron); and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23. To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.