James Arthur "Poppa" Ellis Jr., 71, of Washington, lost his battle with dementia on November 13, 2020. He was born November 4, 1949 in Washington, a son of the late James Arthur Ellis, Sr. and Margaret Davis Ellis.

Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was a Baptist by faith.

Surviving are his children; Jon Aaron Ellis, Jamie Ellis, John (Ashley) Ellis, Eric Ellis and step-daughter Desiree Dudley; 12 grandchildren; one brother David (Chantel) Ellis; two sisters Patricia Ellis and Margaret Mallory and numerous nieces and nephews. Deceased are one grandchild, Abryanna Nicole Ellis; a brother Charles Ellis and sisters Alice Ellis, Gracie Ellis, and Helen Newton

His primary goal in life was taking care of his family and those he considered family. His passions included spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, playing softball, and watching the Steelers.

Due to the crowd restrictions and guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control, there will be no visitation. A small memorial service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Friday, November 20, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.