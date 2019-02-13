James Bannister Sr., 84, a lifelong resident of Slovan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, February 12, 2019 in his home.

He was born on November 3, 1934, a son of the late Ernest and Eva L. Bannister.

Mr. Bannister retired from Climax Molybdenun in Langeloth and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Oakdale and enjoyed gardening, dancing and sports.

His wife of 53 years, Mary Hickman Bannister, preceded him in death on September 28, 2011.

Left to cherish his memory are his six children, James Bannister Jr. and companion Darlene Harvey of Weirton, W.Va., Eva Mae Bannister Archie and husband James of Weirton, Ernest Bannister and wife Beverly of Maryland, Harry Bannister and wife Sheila of Alabama, Larry Bannister and wife Phyllis of Tennessee and Sonya Bannister Burford, wife of the late Webster, of Maryland; a sister, Edna Mae Jones of Weirton; five beloved grandchildren, Marketia Bannister, James E. Bannister, Terrell Jones, David R. Archie and Jamie L. Archie; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are three brothers, Theodore, Eugene and William Randolph Bannister.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 16, in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, with Elder David Olson of the Oakdale congregation of Jehovah Witnesses officiating. Interment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery, Florence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his family in care of the funeral home.