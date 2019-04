Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. Brown Jr..

James C. Brown Jr., 66, of Cross Creek, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in Cross Creek Presbyterian Church.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.