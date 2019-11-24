James C. Morack, 69, of Houston, formerly of Beaver County, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, November 21, 2019.

Born on October 7, 1950, he was a son of the late Adaline and James Morack.

He was the beloved husband of Caroline Barton for 16 years; and loving father of Creighton (Carol) Morack and Chase Morack.

Jim enjoyed dancing and owned The James C. Morack School of Dance where he taught hundreds of people how to dance. He also owned The Original Record Shop and Take Homers an Italian Take Out Restauraunt, both in New Brighton. He was a devout, proud member of Christ The Redeemer Anglican Church of Canonsburg. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A gathering will be held 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, in Christ The Redeemer Anglican Church, 120 East College Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.