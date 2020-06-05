James C. Stein
James C. Stein, 72, of Canonsburg, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in his home. He was born April 8, 1948, in Monessen, had been a welder at Caterpillar, and was the last of his immediate family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-7645-8120.

To extend or view condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
