James Christopher Sprowls
1960 - 2020
James Christopher Sprowls, 59, of Claysville, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore.

He was born September 15, 1960 the son of the late Dick and Sally Campsey Sprowls.

He was a graduate of McGuffey High School and received a Bachelor's in Accounting from Robert Morris University. Chris was a self-employed appliance retailer for his family's business. He was involved with Faith in Action, a member of CLIMC, Indian Run Golf League, past President of the Claysville Business Association. He also enjoyed fishing, and his toy's (tractors, dirt bikes and vehicles).

He is survived by his two children son, D. Taylor Sprowls (Chelsea); and daughter Julie Sprowls. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Delaney and Cyrus Sprowls; his sister, Rebecca Sprowls Welsh; and brother, Nick Sprowls; his dog Brownie; and nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family all services will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323 724-663-7373 www.youngfhinc.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
219 Main Street
Claysville, PA 15323
(724) 663-7373
