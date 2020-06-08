James Christopher Sprowls, 59, of Claysville, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore.

He was born September 15, 1960 the son of the late Dick and Sally Campsey Sprowls.

He was a graduate of McGuffey High School and received a Bachelor's in Accounting from Robert Morris University. Chris was a self-employed appliance retailer for his family's business. He was involved with Faith in Action, a member of CLIMC, Indian Run Golf League, past President of the Claysville Business Association. He also enjoyed fishing, and his toy's (tractors, dirt bikes and vehicles).

He is survived by his two children son, D. Taylor Sprowls (Chelsea); and daughter Julie Sprowls. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Delaney and Cyrus Sprowls; his sister, Rebecca Sprowls Welsh; and brother, Nick Sprowls; his dog Brownie; and nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family all services will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.