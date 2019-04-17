James Coppock Brown Jr., 66, of Cross Creek, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born October 20, 1952, a son of the late James C. and Mary Joanne Wood Brown.

A 1970 graduate of Avella High School, he also attended Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio.

Jim's long work career started with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and AC Dellovade, Inc. in Canonsburg. He was a proud 33-year member of the Iron Workers Local Union #433, working for 20 years in California and Nevada before returning in 2009 to build his home on his family farm in Cross Creek while working in various capacities as safety inspector.

When he wasn't working, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and riding his Harley Davidson.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Belinda Tropeck Brown, who he married June 21, 2016; three brothers, Thomas W. (Tammy) Brown, Peter C. (Stacie) Brown and Jeffrey M. (Christina) Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in Cross Creek Presbyterian Church, where he was a lifelong member, with the Rev. William Roemer officiating. Inurnment will be held privately in Cross Creek Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or at .