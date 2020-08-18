James D. Bradley, 70, of Charleroi, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, August 15, 2020. Jim passed peacefully after a long and courageous fight with liver and throat cancer.

He was born June 3, 1950, a son of the late Charles H. Bradley and Mary T. Colosimo Bradley.

He was a 1968 graduate of Charleroi High School, and was employed for 32 years as a nurse's aide at Mayview State Hospital.

Jim was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ora E. Bradley; and niece Kathy L. Waldron.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sheila; and his two children, J.C. and Tiffany (Justin) Bradley. He is also survived by his brother, Robert and wife Zana Bradley of Tennessee; along with many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many friends, whom he thought of as family.

Jim was a huge sports fan and loved watching Pitt, the Penguins and of course, the Steelers. Jim had the biggest heart and was loved by many people. His biggest accomplishment were his children, whom he was always so proud of.

At the wish of Jim, there will be no public viewing and services will be private.

View and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.