James D. Elsleger, 71, of Canonsburg, died Monday, February 17, 2020, following a brief and brave battle with cancer.

He was born September 24, 1948, in Canonsburg, a son of James and Gladys Bennett Elsleger.

Mr. Elsleger graduated from Canon-McMillan High School in 1966. He attended Duquesne University for one year before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.

Following his training, Jim served in Vietnam with the U.S. Air Force Security Service, serving as a "backender" with the 6994th Security Squadron.

After his military service, Mr. Elsleger attended Arizona State University graduating with a degree in journalism. Following his graduation, Jim worked as a sportswriter for the Arizona Daily Star covering University of Arizona Wildcat sporting events and major professional golf tournaments. After moving back to his hometown, he was manager of Ross Beverage, retiring in 2010.

Mr. Elsleger enjoyed golfing, he caddied while in high school and was on the golf team while at Arizona State. He was an avid and knowledgeable sports enthusiast, had an exceptional green thumb and he enjoyed reading.

Jim will be missed by his cat Cosmo and his pug Dozer, his faithful walking companion.

Surviving are a sister, Janice Elsleger of Canonsburg; a nephew, Joseph Elsleger of Washington; and a cousin, Sandy Romanoski (George) of Venice, Fla.

A brother, Joseph Elsleger, is deceased.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Interment with full military honors will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.