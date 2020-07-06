James D. Falcon, 49, formerly of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.

He was the partner for 29 years to David J. Saber; son of Ronald Falcon Sr. and Cecelia Missini Falcon; brother of Denise (Tom Malone) Falcon and Ronald (Rita) Falcon Jr; uncle of Emily (Damian) Saab and Justin Falcon; great-uncle of Milan and Rocco Saab; best friend of Rebecca and Robert Trosky.

Friends are invited to call from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, in the Leo J. Henney Funeral Home, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, where a blessing service will be held at 7 p.m. For the safety of everyone, please wear a face covering.

