James D. "Jimmy" Smith Jr., 53 of Scenery Hill, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Donnell House Washington.

He was born June 13, 1966 in Washington, PA a son of the late James D. and Shirley Deems Smith Sr.

Mr. Smith was employed as a diesel mechanic with Ten Mile Paving in Washington and also owned and operated Jim Smith Stump Removal Service.

Jimmy attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Canonsburg.

He was a hard worker who enjoyed dancing, concerts, the Steelers and racing dirt track cars.

Surviving are his girlfriend, Lynne Barney of Canonsburg; two daughters, Sasha Heptke (Thad) and Raquel Wilson (Tanner), both of Stanley, N.D.; a son, James D. Smith III of Fredericktown; a sister, Linda Rossell of Washington; and one grandchild.

Funeral services and interment are private. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.