James D. Smith Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James D. Smith Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

James D. "Jimmy" Smith Jr., 53 of Scenery Hill, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Donnell House Washington.

He was born June 13, 1966 in Washington, PA a son of the late James D. and Shirley Deems Smith Sr.

Mr. Smith was employed as a diesel mechanic with Ten Mile Paving in Washington and also owned and operated Jim Smith Stump Removal Service.

Jimmy attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Canonsburg.

He was a hard worker who enjoyed dancing, concerts, the Steelers and racing dirt track cars.

Surviving are his girlfriend, Lynne Barney of Canonsburg; two daughters, Sasha Heptke (Thad) and Raquel Wilson (Tanner), both of Stanley, N.D.; a son, James D. Smith III of Fredericktown; a sister, Linda Rossell of Washington; and one grandchild.

Funeral services and interment are private. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 9, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.