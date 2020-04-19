James David Dulaney, 38, of Muse, died unexpectedly in his home, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. James was born August 23, 1981, a son of James and Diane Dulaney. He grew up in Marianna, and attended Bethlehem-Center School District, Class of 2000.

James loved his family dearly. He leaves behind so many that love him: his beloved wife, Jodi Adkins Dulaney and son Cameron James Dulaney; his grandmother, Betty Friend; parents James and Diane Dulaney; brother Gregory Dulaney and Hunter, Braydin, and Nicolas; sister Sharon (Joe) Mastrangioli and Giuliana, Joey and Anthony; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

In the summer of 1999, he met the love of his life, Jodi. In January of 2001, the light of his life, Cameron, was born. In May of 2004, he and Jodi wed. James was so proud of his family and especially proud of Cameron. They enjoyed spending time together whether it be working on cars, going to the race track or just planning out their next project.

James was a man with many skills and enjoyed working with his hands, expressing his creativity through carpentry and landscaping. He learned so many of these skill from his role model and father-in-law Melvin and Janet Adkins. James was currently working as a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers Local 66. He enjoyed his work and was fortunate to make some great friends in the field. James was a helper; if he wasn't working, you could find him helping his family or friends or in his happiest place on earth, hanging out on his porch with his wife listening to music. He will be so sorely missed by all of us.

Arrangements are by Beinhauers. With the current state of the world, there will be no services at this time. The family will have a Celebration of Life for James when everyone will be able to gather safely.

Those who wish to support James's family during this time may visit www.beinhauer.com and "Light a Candle," at no cost, anyone may submit a heartfelt message to the family.