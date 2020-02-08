James Donovan "Don" Roberts, 77, of Spraggs, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, February 6, 2020, in his home.

Don was born to the late Ewing and Claire Giles Roberts July 30, 1942, in Beaver. A 1960 graduate of Beaver High School, he attended Geneva College before moving to Miami, Fla. He graduated from Army Basic Training at the top of his class and was honorably discharged from the Florida National Guard in 1966.

While in Florida, he established a series of commercial photography businesses, and, after moving his family into his ancestral home in Pine Bank, he continued his entrepreneurial spirit with businesses in construction and real estate, working beside, and as hard as, those he employed. He would do whatever he could for anyone in need and believed in giving everyone second chances.

Don loved sitting by campfires or riding on his RTV with grandkids, hunting deer and duck, fishing for marlin and perch, plowing fields and reaping the harvest. Most of all, he took every opportunity to spend time with family and friends. Don, who was an avid sports fan and athlete, once held the Pennsylvania state pole-vaulting record, and won his last game of croquet in exquisite fashion.

He is survived by his children, Nikolas (Ashley) Roberts, Elizabeth (Travis) Elms and Kenneth (Heather) Roberts; grandchildren Claire and Graham Roberts and Isabella, Aiden and Julianna Elms; sisters Judy (Dave) Lipsitz and Linda (Phil) Bulgach; brother Richard (Diane) Roberts; an uncle-in-crime, Roy Roberts; Linda Sasser Roberts, who, by providing Don with daily care after an extended illness in 2018, enabled him to fulfill his dream of moving back home; as well as so many other family and friends.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, in Pine Bank United Methodist Church, 1125 Toms Run Road, Holbrook, PA 15341. Burial will follow in Pine Bank Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Army and Waynesburg Honor Guard.

If you so choose, memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to Pine Bank Cemetery, 1142 Toms Run Road, Holbrook, PA 15341, or to the Loyal Order of the Moose at www.moosecharities.org.