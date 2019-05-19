James E. "Po" Podrasky, 66, of Houston, passed away peacefully at 11:03 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 3, 1953, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Malvin A. and Elizabeth J. Campbell Podrasky Sr. Po lived his entire life in Canonsburg and Houston. He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish and a graduate of Canon McMillan Senior High School, class of 1971. Po had retired from Mayview State Hospital and Pennsylvania Departmet of Transportation, and over the years he had been employed with the Borough of Canonsburg, Dynamet and the Meadows Racetrack. He was an avid Jimmy Buffett fan and "parrot head" who enjoyed fishing and dearly loved his yearly trips to Cape May, New Jersey, and times on the beach with his family.

On October 11, 1986, he married his devoted wife of 32 years, Adrienne Churney, who survives. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved children, Kara Podrasky of Canonsburg and Zachary (Lauren) Podrasky of Poolesville, Md.; two grandchildren, Elijah Wright and Janissa Lee; and his in-laws Fran and Gerrie Churney of Canonsburg; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his two cats, Emmy and Ziggy. Po was the last of his immediate family. Deceased, in addition to his parents, is his brother, Malvin A. Podrasky Jr.

Friends are welcome from 2 until 8 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, Darla Tripoli, LFD, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. May 21. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the . To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.