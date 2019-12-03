James E. Tush Jr. was welcomed into Jesus's arms Saturday, November 30, 2019. He fought valiantly against cancer for 10 years. He was surrounded by his best friend and his family, who ensured he stayed on his beloved Hopes 'N" Dreams farm.

Jim was born March 20, 1947, to the late James Edward Tush Sr. and the late Florence Arlene Lyle Tush. Jim's surviving older sister, Patricia Arlene Tush Kelley, notes he was a mischievous little boy. He grew up both a city kid in West End to a farm boy who worked hard milking cows alongside his mom and baling hay with his dad.

Jim's father said, "You're not waiting around the house," so nine days later he started working on the Pennsylvania Railroad.

The Vietnam War started and young men were being drafted to fight. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy to become a Navy pilot. His family was taking him to see his Pappy Lyle, who helped influence the love of Jesus in Jim's life. The plan was to head from there to basic training. Unfortunately, Jim's family was hit head-on by a driver who had fallen asleep. Jim's mother and paternal grandmother were killed. Jim's dad, sister and he were badly injured. Jim spent four months in the hospital. Prayers from Pappy Lyle and a compassionate doctor kept Jim's leg from being amputated. Due to his injuries, he was honorably discharged from the military. Jim's father remarried Eldora W. Ealy Tush, and Jim gained two stepbrothers, (the late) Timothy Lyle and Thomas Lyle. Jim started back working with is father on the railroad, where, through perseverance, he worked his way from fireman to being the youngest engineer. He spent the next 45 years working for Conrail and Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Jim's dedication to the railroad helped shape and create many friendships. Jim had a love for people and made lasting friendships with those he met. Jim's heart was as big as his dreams. He enjoyed helping others. He took Jesus's commandment to love thy neighbor to action, whether it was lending a helping hand, giving a donation or remembering those in need in his daily prayers. Jim loved helping others. He saw the good in others and was not afraid to give someone a second, even third chance, if he knew it took that to cultivate the good character traits he saw.

Jim enjoyed stopping at local shops and restaurants around the community to talk with friends. One day, he dropped in at Elby's after a shopping trip to get onions for chicken soup. In Elby's, he found a beautiful, bright-eyed brunette whom he remembered as a "skinny knees and elbows little girl" from a neighboring farm in his childhood. Jim quickly became a regular to see his favorite waitress, Diane Marlane Ankrom Tush.

The two were married December 29, 1984. Jim fondly told the story of asking God for a Godly, Christian woman. You could find Jim and Diane having a "coffee date" in the morning or dancing in the kitchen to a favorite song. Both strived to make the other happy and feel loved. They provided a Godly example to their children. Jim and Diane would read God's word and agree in prayer for their family and friends.

Jim loved his family. He was so proud of all his children. He lifted them up with encouragement, prayer and with his wisdom. His calm and relaxed manner made him easy to talk to. His wit and humor could brighten any conversation. He took his job as a father seriously. You could hear Jim ask for guidance from the Lord on how to lead his family to Jesus.

His children are James E. Tush III (Kelly), Gerry W. Beaumariage (Elizabeth), Jamie L. Tush Duran (Steve) and Missy M. Tush Aubrey (Kenny).

His nine grandchildren were his world. Whether it was attending wrestling matches, cheering at football games or coaching 4-H cow and horse activities, Jim's dedication to show a loving presence and uplift his grandchildren was evident. His whistle and his shouts of adoration could be heard at each event. His grandchildren are Mason, Ethan, Hayden, Riordan, Taylor, Chloe, Jace, Sierra and Stevie. He prayed for his grandchildren with the same fervor to know Jesus as his Pappy Lyle had done for him.

Jim always set his mind on Heaven. When he learned he only had 3 to 4 months to live, he prayed about how to testify to his family and friends about Jesus. Diane thought of a way to make Jim's annual Pig Roast special and held a Celebration of Life that took place September 28, 2019. Jim was very excited and remarked that he wanted to have fellowship with people outside of a funeral home. He explained that he wanted to thank people who had an impact on his life. Jim wanted to honor the legacy of friendship and family and share his love of Jesus with others.

Jim fought the good fight, he has finished the race and he had remained faithful. Jim's prize was given to him the eve of November 30th, where Jesus placed a crown of righteousness upon Jim's head and said, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, December 4 and 5, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 6, with Pastor Paul Peternel officiating. Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery.

