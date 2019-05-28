James Edward Davis, 72, of East Finley Township, died Friday, May 24, 2019, in his home.

He was born June 23, 1946, in Washington, a son of the late LeRoy Davis and Beulah Mae Toland Davis.

Mr. Davis worked as an equipment operator for the South Franklin Road Department for 32 years.

He was a member of Claysville Christian Church.

Mr. Davis enjoyed deer hunting, collecting cans and playing music, cards, horseshoes and ping pong.

On February 10, 1973, he married Linda Mae Bell, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Jimmie Lee Davis and Charles Edward Davis, both of Washington; two brothers, John H. Davis of Washington and Clyde (Shirley) Davis of Claysville; two sisters, Elsie Schumacher of Washington and Shirley (Bill) Stenger of Valley Grove, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Kaylynn Davis of Claysville, Jimmie Davis Jr. of Washington and Zachary Roderick of Claysville; three great-grandchildren, Zoey, Brantley and Kane Nelson, all of Claysville; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Sarah Lilley, and five brothers, Randall, Joe, Clarence, Archie and Ferris Davis.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, with the Rev. Paul Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

