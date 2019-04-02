Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Noga.

James Edward Noga, 87, of Langeloth, died Saturday, March 30, 2019.

He was born February 7, 1932, in Grove City, a son of the late Joseph and Minnie Belle Harshey Noga.

Mr. Noga was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

He worked as a carpenter for many years.

Mr. Noga enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with friends and family. He was a sports fan, especially of the Pirates and Steelers, and enjoyed country music, especially Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr.

On April 28, 1955, he married Lena Pirillo, who died January 2, 2001.

Surviving are a son, James (Michele) Noga Jr. of Langeloth; five daughters, Patricia Noga of Avella, Josephine Noga of Avella, Tina Phillips of Washington, Lena Inman of Langeloth and Michelle Noga of Paris; a brother, Gilbert Noga of West Newton; a sister, Alice (Roy) Preston of Langeloth; eight grandchildren, Codie, Barry, Nikki, Shania, Phillip, James, Michael and Zachary; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.

Deceased, in addition to his wife, are a grandson, James III; brothers Auggie, Frank, George and Joseph; and sisters Ethel, Frances, Anna Belle, Minnie Belle and Judy.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or service.

Arrangements are being handled by William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.