James Edward Powell, 46, of Canonsburg, formerly of McMurray, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the home he shared with his aunt, Clara and cousin, Robert.

He was born December 31, 1973, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late David and Eileen Hoffman Powell.

He was a former employee of Eat n' Park and an avid horse racing fan.

Surviving are three sisters, Janice (Thomas) Brown of Canonsburg, Debra (companion Patrick Grudzinsky) Powell of Leesburg, Fla., and Linda (companion Russell Anderson) Powell of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Daniel Powell of Carnegie and David (Leah) Powell of Canonsburg; and several nieces and nephews, Elyse McEwen, Thomas and Logan Brown, Ashley and Brittany Moore, Estella Anderson, Lauren and Jerred Powell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew Andrew Moore; and several aunts and uncles.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of a blessing service with Father David Rombold officiating, Tuesday, June 23, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cecil.

Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.