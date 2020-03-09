James Edward Sebek, 90, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020, in his son's home in Waynesburg, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 4, 1930, in Wyano, Westmoreland County, a son of the late James L. and Ethel M. Fox Sebek.

His wife of 62 years, Shirley E. Lynn Sebek, passed away May 31, 2013.

James worked as a welder at Fruehauf in Uniontown for 30 years. He later worked as a custodian for West Penn Power in Jefferson.

He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell, Ky., from 1947 to 1948.

He was a former resident of Waltz Mills and had lived in Greene County for the past 20 years.

James was a founding member of Landmark Baptist Church in Waynesburg. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed gardening, working on cars, and helping his wife at her ceramics studio.

He will be sadly missed by two sons, William G. Sebek and wife Sharon of Greensboro and James R. Sebek and wife Cindy of Waynesburg. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shane and wife Jodie Sebek of Yukon, Melissa and husband Jason Smith of Waynesburg, Michael and wife Yvonne Sebek of Waynesburg, Tina Orndoff of Graysville and Shelley and husband Josh McCartney of Waynesburg; stepgrandchildren Carrie Moore of Greensboro and Shane Moore of Carmichaels; 21 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a brother, William L. Sebek, who was killed in World War II, and a sister, Tina M. Fredinelli.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, with Pastor Arnold Watts officiating, followed by burial with military honors in Sewickley Presbyterian Cemetery at Milbell.

