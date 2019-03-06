Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Walker Sr..

James Edward Walker Sr., 72, of Washington, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, in his home.

He was born August 10, 1946, in Upper St. Clair, a son of the late James and Gladys Ward Walker.

Mr. Walker graduated from Upper St. Clair High School in 1966. On June 23, 1966, he joined the U.S. Marines, serving until his honorable discharge on June 24, 1975. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm and gold frame, Meritorious Unit Commendation and Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. Walker was a member of American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175, Washington, and Marine Corps League, Canonsburg. He enjoyed building models of military vehicles and air craft, and especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

On May 16, 1986, he married Terri McCoy, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, James Eric (Crystal) Walker of Moundsville, W.Va., and James Edward Walker Jr. of Washington; seven daughters, Jamie Lashare, Susie (Brian) Brookover, Ruthie Walker, and Dana (Mike) Horner, all of Moundsville, Kayla Walker and Jennie Walker, both of Washington, and Shauntae Seiler of Claysville; three brothers, Robert Walker of Texas, Edward (Sue) Walker of Vienna and Timothy (Betty) Walker of Lady Lake, Fla.; two sisters, Doreen Walker of Upper St. Clair and Diana (Randy) Scarfo of Mingo Junction, Ohio; 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, including Daray King, whom he was raising as a daughter; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Samantha Walker; a great-granddaughter, Neveah King; and two sisters, Susie Walker and Deborah Kania.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Following final respects at 6 p.m., the Marine Corps League will hold a brief service followed by military honors accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

