James F. Kirby Sr., 92, of Lake Helen, Fla., formerly of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully, in his home, Sunday, May 31, 2020.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville.

Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with his arrangements. A complete obituary will follow in a later edition.