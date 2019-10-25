James F. Talarico, 47, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Sara Buszinski Talarico; loving and devoted father of Joseph, Cameron, Joshua and Hannah; dear son of Frances M. and the late James J. Talarico; cherished brother of Anthony "Tom" (Kristi) Talarico; and special son-in-law of William and Patricia Buszinski. Also surviving are nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles and many friends.

Jim was a longtime and valued manager for Community Care Inc. He was a partner in MWT Holding LLC investment firm along with his best friends, Wasil and John; and a founder/owner of Spaceboy Productions. His passion for music led to him being a longtime Pittsburgh musician and performing with many bands, beginning with DYD to his most recent touring band BowieLIVE. But Jim's greatest joy was spending time with his wife and children, fishing, camping, coaching their teams and traveling.

Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, October 28, in St. Paul Episcopal Church, Mt. Lebanon. Interment will be in Woodruff Memorial Park.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Ehlers Danlos Society, www.ehlers-danlos.com.

