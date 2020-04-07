James F. Windsheimer

Obituary
James F. "Windy" Windsheimer, 73, of McDonald, passed Saturday, April 4, 2020.

He was born November 1, 1946, in McDonald, a son of John "Dutch" and Margaret "Bobbi" Vinson Windsheimer.

Mr. Windsheimer was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School, Class of 1964. He was a Vietnam War veteran, serving in the United States Navy.

On June 26, 1976, he married Tamara "Tami" Margerum, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Morgan (Nathan) Christman of Tarentum and Jessica (Clark) Cavaliere of Pittsburgh; a sister, Peggy Dempe of Palm Coast, Fla.

Deceased are a brother, Robert Windsheimer; and two sisters, June Stewart and RoseMary Dewitt.

All services are private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 218 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Vietnam War
