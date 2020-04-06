James G. O'Bryon, 78, of Washington passed away peacefully Friday April 3, 2020.

Born May 27, 1941, in Canonsburg, he was the son of the late C. Merle and Elizabeth Daugherty O'Bryon.

James attended Canonsburg High School, and on November 14, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Susan L. Moore.

Mr. O'Bryon served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1972 as a private first class and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal for exemplary behavior, efficiency and fidelity during his tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968.

After Vietnam, James worked as a mechanic and then as a truck driver for Cowden Trucking, Russell Industries and finally Diamond Head Trucking. He also enjoyed working part time as a tow truck driver for Rusty's Towing. He retired in May 2002.

James is survived by his wife, Susan of 57 years; a daughter, Kristen (Aaron) Hunt of McMurray; a son Scott (Nicol) O'Bryon of Belle Vernon; granddaughters Kaitlynn O'Bryon and Kinslee O'Bryon; a stepgranddaughter, Morgan Lee; two great-granddaughters, Rylee and Dakota; a brother, Harold (Joyce) O'Bryon of Canonsburg; sisters Mildred (Richard) Kobertz of Canonsburg and Lorraine (Ronald) Bracewell of Georgia; a stepbrother, Claude Merle O'Bryon of Georgia; stepsisters Mary Lou Lankford of Florida and Peggy Ann Forget of Florida; sister-in-law Maggie O'Bryon of Florida; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Wayne O'Bryon.

James was an avid NASCAR fan, and he also enjoyed hunting, watching Westerns and his favorite sports teams, the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion Post 175 in Washington.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private interment for the family. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Interment and burial arrangements are being handled by Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Online condolences can be left at pittsburghcremation.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Happy At Home In Home Care, the third floor Reminiscence Staff at Sunrise Senior Living of Upper St. Clair, Concordia Hospice and Three Rivers Hospice for their kindness, loving care and support during his last year of life. Memorial donations may be made to Concordia Hospice, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301; Three Rivers Hospice, 300 Oxford Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146; or Chartiers Hill United Presbyterian Church, 2230 Washington Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317.