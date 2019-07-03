James Geyer Ellison Jr., 90, of Avella, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Encompass - Sewickley.

He was born March 6, 1929, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late James Geyer Sr. and Ruth Johnston Ellison.

He was a graduate of Avonworth High School and Washington & Jefferson College, a member of Friends of the Montour Trail and former master mason of Free & Accepted Masons Lodge 45. He enjoyed genealogy and was the librarian of the Western Pennsylvania Genealogical Society. He loved dogs and horses.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired as a lieutenant colonel.

He worked in the family business at J. Geyer Ellison Meat Co. and eventually was owner.

Surviving are his wife, Janet Sauer Hadden of Avella; three daughters, Heidi (David) Zimmerman of Wellington, Fla., Emily (Damon) Morris of Avella and Rhiannon (Buchanan) Dunn of Annapolis, Md.; five grandchildren, Devon and Chris Zimmerman of Wellington, Rebecca Dunn of Madison, Wis., and Nathan and Roan Dunn of Annapolis; brother Clarence Ellison of Elgin, Ill.; and a sister, Janet Lutz of El Passo, Texas.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, July 5, in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Route 50, Cecil. Interment with full military honors will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. The family will receive guests at the family home after 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Brooke County Animal Shelter, 797 MacBarnes Drive, Wellsburg, WV 26070, or Cecil Friends of the Montour Trail, 304 Hickman Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017.