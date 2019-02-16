Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Glenn Young.

James Glenn "Jim" "Cranky" Young, 80, of Washington, died February 12, 2019, in The Grove of Washington, following an extended illness.

He was born April 12, 1938, in Claysville.

From 1956, until his honorable discharge in 1959, Mr. Young served in the Army, working in the motor pool.

He was a proud union equipment operator with Local 66 Operating Engineers for over 40 years, working on pipelines in the oil fields. He also worked as a long-haul truck driver. In addition, he was the CEO of Right of Way Restoration Pipeline, Inc. Well-respected in his industry, Mr. Young was a true legend in his craft, with the ability to overcome obstacles, including mountainous terrain, in the pipeline industry.

He loved power-boating and fishing with his grandchildren and watching NASCAR races.

On November 21, 1970, he married Erma Rockwell, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, James Joseph "J Bird" Young (Tanya Williams); a stepson, Geno Ross Levi (Cindy); six grandchildren, Austin James Young, Abigail Allison Young, Ella Suzanne Young, Kiana Marie Levi, Nakia Nanette Levi, and Kassandra Lorraine Young.

Deceased is a brother James Joseph Young.

At the request of the deceased, all services were private.

Please respect the family's privacy.

Arrangements were entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.