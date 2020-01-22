James H. McKinney, 81, of Washington, died Monday, January 20, 2020, in his home.

He was born June 30, 1938, in Washington, a son of the late Howard and Sara Baumgardner McKinney.

Mr. McKinney was a 1956 graduate of Washington High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the 5th Army Signal Corps. He also served as an aerial photographer.

He started working for U.S. Steel in 1969 and retired in 1999 as their shipping and receiving clerk.

He was a member of the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion and the Washington Moose Lodge 22.

Surviving are a brother, Chris McKinney of Washington; several nephews; and his special friend, Jan Chehovin.

Deceased are two brothers, Dennis L. and Gary L. McKinney.

There will be no visitation or religious services. Military honors will be provided by Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Washington Area Humane Society at www.washingtonpashelter.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, Andrew C. Piatt, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.