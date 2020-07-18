James Hook, 91, a prominent Waynesburg attorney, died Thursday, July 16, 2020. Mr. Hook was a retired member of the Waynesburg law firm of Hook and Hook. He was born in Waynesburg October 13, 1928, a son of the late J. Inghram Hook Sr. and Sara Iams Hook. His father served as the President Judge of the Greene County Courts from 1946 through 1965.

He graduated from Mercersburg Academy in 1946 and from Washington and Jefferson College in 1950. After graduating from the Dickinson Law School in 1953, he returned to Waynesburg and worked for the First National Bank of Waynesburg Trust Department. In 1954, he was admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania. In 1958, he began his law practice with his brother, John I. Hook Jr. His two sons, J. William Hook and Gregory C. Hook and his nephew, David C. Hook joined the firm. He was a member and past president of the Greene County Bar Association, a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, and the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association.

He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg; Waynesburg Area Jaycees, who initially created the park presently known as the Lions Club Park; and the Greater Waynesburg Area Chamber of Commerce serving as president in 1965. One of his fondest memories is throwing out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirate Ball Game on Waynesburg Day.

He was the delegate from Washington and Greene County to 1968 Constitutional Convention, which rewrote the Pennsylvania Constitution; was instrumental in the creation of the Washington-Greene County Community Action; was a member of the Board from 1965 through 1985 and was president in 1965. Mr. Hook was a member of the Fort Jackson Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution; Waynesburg Rotary Club, being named a Paul Harris Fellow, and several other civic and fraternal organizations.

He is survived by his wife, Gail F. Hook; three sons, J. William Hook (Beatrice R. Hook), Gregory C. Hook (Delia G. Hook), Richard E. Hook (Dawn Hook); two stepsons, Scott Rucci and Dino Rucci; two daughters, Sarah Grace Jackson (Scott Jackson) and Pamela Glass; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Billy Hook, John I. Hook Jr. and Robert A. Hook; a stepson, John D. Rucci; and a son-in law, Russell Farmer.

Private services and burial are being handled by Behm Funeral Home, Waynesburg. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the J.I. Hook Scholarship Fund at Waynesburg University.

