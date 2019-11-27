James J. Greene, 68, of West Alexander, formerly of Washington, passed away peacefully Monday, November 18, 2019. Born November 10, 1951, he was a son of the late Helen and Ronald Greene.

He was the beloved husband to Susan Greene; loving father to Joseph Greene of Weirton, W.Va., Misty (Randy) Tarr of Washington and Mindee Greene of Washington; grandfather of four grandkids; loving brother of Daniel (Denise) Greene of Washington and Deborah (Joseph) Ryzdak of Washington. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his son, David Greene.

James worked for 33 years as a paste technician for Ferro Industries and also ran a landscaping business, Jim's Landscaping. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, gardening and working on vehicles. James will also be dearly missed by his dogs, Nikkinoo and Pedro.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at Fairhill Manor Christian Church, 351 Montgomery Avenue, Washington, PA 15301. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairhill Manor Christian Church or Angel Ridge Animal Rescue.

