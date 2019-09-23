James John Morra Jr., 84, of Burgettstown, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, September 21, 2019, in his home.

He was born April 1, 1935, a son of the late Laura Bednarzik and James J. Morra Sr.

A graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown, he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years being honorably discharged in 1961.

Mr. Morra retired after 39 years of service from Weirton Steel, where he worked in the tin mill. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Burgettstown and an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Surviving are his wife, Barbara Lorraine Dixon Morra; his daughter, Regina Morra Pappas of Burgettstown; his daughter-in-law, Lynn Morra of Pittsburgh; one sister, Virginia Sheraskey of Burgettstown; grandchildren Jaimie Shaffer and husband Neil, Leah Morra and Lilly Pappas; stepchildren Joseph Midgett, Lisa McDaniel, Lori Bingham and Leslie Sellers; and stepgrandchildren Dixon, Madison, Mikayla, Cheyenne and Graycee.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Lillian Jane Garritano Morra, who passed away January 9, 1988; his son, James Paul Morra; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Sheraskey.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where departing prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 26, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown, with the Rev. Harry R. Bielewicz, celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Those wishing to remember Mr. Morra in a special way can make a donation in his memory to Burgettstown Community Library, 2 Kerr Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.