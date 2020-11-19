1/1
James Joseph Fiazza Jr.
James Joseph Fiazza Jr., 73, of Eldersville, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2020, following a brief, but valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving wife, daughters, and grandson.

He was born Nov.21, 1946 in Steubenville, OH. He was a graduate of the class of 1964 from Burgettstown High School. In June of 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Candy Vladich, who survives.

Jim proudly served 4 years in the US Navy during the Vietnam conflict. As an E-5 Hospital Corpsman, he was assigned aboard the Hospital Ship USS Repose, and inland with the US Marines.

He received his RN license from Ohio Valley Hospital School of Nursing, and was a passionate ICU/CCU nurse. In 2001, he became self-taught in jewelry making. He spent the next 15 years creating beautiful & unique jewelry with their business, C-J's Gemstone Creations.

An avid lifelong lover of the outdoors, and an avid deer hunter, Jim planned all summer to take his grandson, Will, to deer camp in WV next week His wish is being fulfilled by his good buddy, Tom. Jim took great joy in 'solving the world's problems' & discussing politics with friends and family "who would listen".

He has been an amazing husband & best friend; a loving father to his daughters; and a very special "Papa" to his grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his father, James J Fiazza, SR. Surviving in addition to his wife, Candy, are his mother, Norma M. Fiazza, Weirton, W.Va.; his daughters, Brandy, S.C., and Wendy Ind.; grandchildren, Madeline, Abigail, Robbie from S.C., and Will from Ind.: his sister Joanne (Ron) Romshak, Cadiz, Ohio.

Per Jim's wishes, there will be no visitation. His wish has always been to donate his remains for medical research. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Jim was a supporter of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. To donate go to Tunnel2tower.org then click on 'donate', or call 718-987-1931.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020.
