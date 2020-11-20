James Joseph Fiazza Jr., 73, of Eldersville, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, following a brief, but valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving wife, daughters and grandson.

He was born November 21, 1946, in Steubenville, Ohio. He was a graduate of the Class of 1964 from Burgettstown High School. In June of 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Candy Vladich, who survives.

Jim proudly served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict. As an E-5 Hospital Corpsman, he was assigned aboard the hospital ship USS Repose, and inland with the U.S. Marines.

He received his RN license from Ohio Valley Hospital School of Nursing, and was a passionate ICU/CCU nurse. In 2001, he became self-taught in jewelry making. He spent the next 15 years creating beautiful and unique jewelry with their business, C-J's Gemstone Creations.

An avid lifelong lover of the outdoors and an avid deer hunter, Jim planned all summer to take his grandson, Will, to deer camp in West Virginia next week. His wish is being fulfilled by his good buddy, Tom. Jim took great joy in "solving the world's problems" and discussing politics with friends and family "who would listen."

He has been an amazing husband and best friend, a loving father to his daughters, and a very special "Papa" to his grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his father, James J. Fiazza, Sr.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Candy, are his mother, Norma M. Fiazza of Weirton, W.Va.; his daughters, Brandy of South Carolina and Wendy of Indiana; grandchildren Madeline, Abigail and Robbie of South Carolina, and Will of Indiana; his sister, Joanne (Ron) Romshak of Cadiz, Ohio.

Per Jim's wishes, there will be no visitation. His wish has always been to donate his remains for medical research. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Jim was a supporter of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. To donate, go to Tunnel2tower.org then click on "donate" or call 718-987-1931.