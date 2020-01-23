James Joseph Miller, 63, of Tamarac, Fla., formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away peacefully in his home Friday, January 3, 2020.

Born April 3, 1956, to John Miller and Evelyn Kuklar Miller, Mr. Miller attended Belle Vernon Area High School. Prior to relocating to Florida, James was employed by Mapco Printing in Speers and Volkswagen in New Stanton.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Miller of Canonsburg.

Mr. Miller is survived by his mother, Evelyn Miller-Ferraro of Tamarac; son Ryan (Betsy) Miller of Mt. Lebanon; two brothers, John (Rita) Miller of Bentleyville and Paul Miller of Tamarac; two grandsons, Landon and Cameron; and a nephew, Glenn Miller of Monongahela.

A memorial service will be held February 10 in St. Malachy Catholic Church, Tamarac.