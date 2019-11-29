James K. Carpenter, 78, of Washington, peacefully passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in his home, with his family by his side.

He was the beloved husband of Sharon Meek Carpenter for 57 years; loving father of Teresa (Bryon) Ware, Robert (Norma) Carpenter and Christopher (Edith) Carpenter; proud grandfather of Jessica (Justin) McConnell, Caitlin Carpenter, Casey Carpenter, Zachary Carpenter, Erik (Rachel) Carpenter, Emma Carpenter, Jason Ware, Alexys Carpenter and the late Megan Ware; and caring brother of Mick (Karen) Carpenter, Kent (Debbie) Carpenter and Kurt (Tanya) Carpenter.

James was born June 10, 1941, in Muncie, Ind., to the late John and Velva Carpenter. He was a member of Christian Bible Fellowship, Washington.

Friends and family are welcome from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Monday, December 2, in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211. Entombment will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carpenter family to be used for a family memorial at Woodruff Memorial Park.

