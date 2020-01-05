James K. Driehorst, 96, of Newark, Del., formerly of Washington, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

He was born February 22, 1923, in Washington, to the late Louis P. and Naomi Driehorst.

He served in the Pacific Theater in the Merchant Marine Corps during World War II and was a fitter/welder and crane operator for most of his working years.

On October 5, 1947, he married the late Opal Porter, with whom he would share more than 66 years of marriage, before her death August 22, 2014.

For 52 years, he lived in Washington on Huffman Avenue with his wife and family, where his neighbors called him the "Mayor of Huffman Avenue" because of his friendliness and helpfulness to one and all.

He is survived by three daughters, Mary (Guy) Stanton of Grantsville, Md., Crista Bayersdorfer of Washington and Amy (Bill) Watt of Monroeville, as well as two sons, Timothy (Lugene) Driehorst of Newark and Jeffrey (Hillary) Driehorst of Boulder, Colo. Also surviving are five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Driehorst Jr.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 8. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

