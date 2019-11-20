James L. Brewer, 94, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in his home.

He was born June 4, 1925, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Glenn J. and Faye Hickman Brewer.

He was a Washington & Jefferson College graduate and graduated from several savings and loan schools.

James was a veteran of World War II. He served in the South Pacific as a ball turret gunner of a B-24 bomber in the U.S. Army Air Corps 320th Bomb Squadron, known as the "Jolly Rogers."

Following the war, he owned and operated the Double Bridge drive-in restaurant in Waynesburg.

On July 25, 1944, he married his wife of 71 years, Jane Stephenson Brewer, who passed away April 26, 2016.

On April 1, 1948, James began working as a teller at First Federal Savings and Loan of Greene County. His duties at that time included shoveling coal into the furnace and shoveling snow. He advanced at First Federal, serving as president and chairman of the board from 1972 until 1991. He remained chairman of the board until January 2006.

James was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waynesburg. He was a charter member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793 in Waynesburg and a member of American Legion Post 330 in Waynesburg. He was also a member of Waynesburg Lodge No. 153 Free and Accepted Masons and the Greene County Country Club.

He was an avid fisherman, and he taught that skill to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed oil painting.

Surviving are a daughter, Dayna Brewer McClure (Craig) of Polson, Mont.; a son, Lynn S. Brewer (Vickie) of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Craig S. Brewer (Tedi), Erin McClure (Donny), Jamey Brewer (Sarah Hagedon) and Gavin P. McClure (Angi); six great-grandchildren, Bailey Brewer, Blake Brewer, Khali Brewer, Connor McClure, Maggie McClure and Aengus McClure; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Robert L. Brewer, and a sister, Marilyn Brewer Eichenlaub.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23. Burial with military honors by Greene County veterans will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township. A Masonic service by Waynesburg Lodge No. 153 F&AM will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington, giving@concordialm.org.

