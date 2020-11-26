1/1
James L. Craig
1934 - 2020
James Lester Craig, 86, of Washington, died Sunday, November 22, 2020.

He was born in Avella on January 31, 1934 a son of the late Stanley and Laura Adams Craig. Mr. Craig was part of a large family raised on the family farm near West Middletown.

After graduation from Trinity High School, he served in the United States Marine Corps. Jim later returned to Washington and served on the Washington City Police force for several years. He then enjoyed a career with Bell Telephone until his retirement.

Surviving are his son, Jeff Craig; and grandson, Davis Craig. Deceased are his wife of 53 years, Andree Craig; brothers, Frank, John, Louis, Homer, Raymond, Clark, Paul, and sister, Virginia Craig. Jim will be missed by all who knew him.

A graveside service will be provided by William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately at the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
