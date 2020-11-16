James L. Thomas Sr., 84, of Washington, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born January 19, 1936, in Washington, a son of the late James Lemoyne and Phoebe Elizabeth Patterson Thomas.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Mr. Thomas was a 1953 graduate of Washington High School and went on to work as a lab technician for Drakenfeld Corporation (now Ferro), from where he retired in 1998. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, where he served as a trustee. He loved being with his family, attending sports events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching game shows, and he loved Westerns. He was president of the Washington High School Marching Band, "BandAids."

On December 25, 1954, he married Patricia L. Brown. Mrs. Thomas died July 18, 2008.

Surviving are two sons, James L. "Jay" Thomas Jr. and Jeffrey L. (Fran) Thomas, both of Washington; two daughters, Denise L. Hull of Pittsburgh and Lisa L. Thomas of Washington; a sister, Margaret "Peggy" (Louis) Perry of Land o' Lakes, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Danielle Thomas, Troy (Maria) Thomas, Jimmy (Chelsea) Thomas, Courtnei (D.J.) Flannigan, Keiana "Muffin" Randolph, Tiffanie Munchie, Ashley Moss, Conor Chatman, and Kyle and Lyle Webb; seven great-grandchildren, David "Trace" Flannigan III, Cailyn Flannigan, Daureece Flannigan, Peyton Thomas, Gabriella Thomas, Yeshaya Murray and Kashton Bratton; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are two brothers, Joseph and Louis Thomas; and a sister, Betty Jean Vactor.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 19, with the Rev. Dr. Arthur Doctor and the Rev. Walter Cherry officiating. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, where full military honors will be afforded by the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.